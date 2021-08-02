Coast Transit Authority hosting vaccine event Saturday

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Coast Transit Authority in partnership with Singing River Health System and Ochsner is hosting a vaccination event this Saturday. With only 34 percent of Mississippians vaccinated and the delta variant spreading rapidly along the Coast, CTA will give free COVID-19 vaccines, free CTA fixed-route rides, free demand response rides, and free masks at the Biloxi Transit Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard from 9 a.m. until noon. CTA Executive Director Kevin Coggin said, “The rise of infections again with the delta variant that is more contagious and more deadly, we just felt the time was right to host a vaccine day for people that have transportation barriers. People may want the vaccine and can’t get there so we thought it was perfect timing to provide this community service, provide the transportation.”