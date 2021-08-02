Cancel
CBC Approved to Offer Military Scholarships

alicetx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Bend College received notification this Spring that it has been approved as a provider of the My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) Scholarship, which provides up to $4,000 of tuition assistance to eligible military spouses. The scholarship assists military spouses in pursuing licenses, certificates, certifications or associate degrees necessary to gain employment in high-demand, high-growth portable career fields and occupations.

