CBC Approved to Offer Military Scholarships
Coastal Bend College received notification this Spring that it has been approved as a provider of the My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) Scholarship, which provides up to $4,000 of tuition assistance to eligible military spouses. The scholarship assists military spouses in pursuing licenses, certificates, certifications or associate degrees necessary to gain employment in high-demand, high-growth portable career fields and occupations.www.alicetx.com
