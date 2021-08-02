CBC Approved to Offer Military Scholarships

Students that are returning to the University of Wisconsin system of schools will be eligible to win a share of $500,000 in scholarships. University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced the new “70 for 70” incentive program, vaccinated students who attend universities that get to the 70% vaccination goal will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships that are worth $7,000 each. All universities, except UW-Madison who is doing their own incentive program, are participating in the campaign.