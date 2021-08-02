Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/21: Mortgage rates remain near an all-time low, 1 out of every 169 American workers is an Amazon employee, and what the ‘Buy now, Pay later’ trend means for consumers and retailers

It may be a mouthful, but it’s actually legit financial news: Square, which owns Cash App, is buying Afterpay, so soon you can pay for your Afterpay buys via Cash App. This is a big development for people on both sides of the cash(less) register. Square announced Sunday that it plans to acquire the buy now, pay later startup Afterpay for $29 billion. Square is famous for its white card readers and checkout devices, which have become ubiquitous at cafes and farmers markets across the U.S.