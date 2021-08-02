Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/21: Mortgage rates remain near an all-time low, 1 out of every 169 American workers is an Amazon employee, and what the ‘Buy now, Pay later’ trend means for consumers and retailers
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about mortgage rates hitting a 5-month low, the overall health of the Chicago real estate market, tips you should know if you are selling your home, Square buying Afterpay for $29 Billion and Congress saying the number of people with IRAs worth $5 million or more has tripled.wgnradio.com
