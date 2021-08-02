Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/21: Mortgage rates remain near an all-time low, 1 out of every 169 American workers is an Amazon employee, and what the ‘Buy now, Pay later’ trend means for consumers and retailers

wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about mortgage rates hitting a 5-month low, the overall health of the Chicago real estate market, tips you should know if you are selling your home, Square buying Afterpay for $29 Billion and Congress saying the number of people with IRAs worth $5 million or more has tripled.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Bitcoin Atm#Startup#Wintrust Business Lunch#American#Congress#Wgn#Daily Gist#Ferrari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
EconomyCNBC

Why millennials and gen-Zs are jumping on the buy now, pay later trend

Buy now pay later platforms that allow customers to make purchases in installments are growing in popularity in the United States. Younger generations are hopping on the trend to save money, buy clothing and keep up with their peers instead of using traditional credit cards. The BNPL trend has spawned...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Pros and cons to the 'buy now, pay later' option

If you've made an online purchase recently, you may have noticed a new payment option. But take a moment to think before you click on that selection. Credible is majority owned by Fox Corporation, the parent company of FOX 5 Atlanta.
Economywgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 8/5/21: Jobless claims fall, Spirit Airlines cancels more flights, and Target offering a free college education to its employees

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about the drop in weekly jobless claims, how the market is reacting to the jobs data and earnings reports, what we can expect to see when the July jobs data is released tomorrow, the impact the Delta variant is having on the economy and when we might see the stock market tail off.
Pet Serviceschainstoreage.com

Petco getting on board with buy now, pay later trend

Petco Health and Wellness Company has joined the growing ranks of retailers offering flexible payment plans. The pet supplies, services and wellness retailer is partnering with Klarna to offer the company’s “pay in 4” solution across Petco's nearly 1,500 stores nationwide, and the Klarna app. The solution gives Petco customers the option to split their purchase into four interest-free payments spread over the course of six weeks.
Economynbcpalmsprings.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is becoming a huge business

Want to buy a new coat without shelling out the entire cost upfront? For shoppers, that’s becoming an increasingly popular payment option — generating a windfall for the handful of companies that facilitate such services. What’s happening: Square, which owns the Cash App, announced Sunday that it’s buying Afterpay for...
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

Afterpay Mega-deal Puts Spotlight On 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms

The $29-billion takeover of Australia's "buy now, pay later" app Afterpay by US firm Square has thrown a spotlight on a sector that is growing rapidly and grabbing the attention of regulators. The seven-year-old Sydney-based app -- which allows users to pay off smaller purchases in regular instalments -- is...
RetailPosted by
Axios

Buy now, pay later is coming to a retailer near you

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is one of the hottest parts of fintech, built on the idea that a simple pay-in-installments plan doesn't really feel like a loan — especially when it comes with 0% interest. The big picture: Now that idea has driven Square to acquire Australia-based BNPL giant...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Square buying Afterpay, one of the biggest names in buy now/pay later

Square has agreed to acquire the Australian installment lender Afterpay for $29 billion, a deal that would make the payments giant a major contender in the buy now/pay later market. Square already offers installment lending, but it is a far cry in popularity from Afterpay, an Australian provider that is...
Personal FinancePosted by
Money

Square's Acquisition of Afterpay Means You'll Soon Be Able to Buy Now, Pay Later in Cash App

It may be a mouthful, but it’s actually legit financial news: Square, which owns Cash App, is buying Afterpay, so soon you can pay for your Afterpay buys via Cash App. This is a big development for people on both sides of the cash(less) register. Square announced Sunday that it plans to acquire the buy now, pay later startup Afterpay for $29 billion. Square is famous for its white card readers and checkout devices, which have become ubiquitous at cafes and farmers markets across the U.S.
BusinessCNET

Square snags buy-now-pay-later service Afterpay for $29 billion

Buy-now-pay-later services are very hot in the pandemic era and Square wants in. The digital payments company, founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has acquired Australian BNPL company Afterpay for $29 million, it was announced on Sunday. Afterpay allows you to buy a product online or in-store and pay for...
Businesswgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 7/30/21: Solid month for stocks, supply-chain constraints stalling an economic comeback, and how extended unemployment benefits are impacting the labor market

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the market reaction to economic data and rise in COVID cases, how supply chain issues are holding back the economy, if he sees inflation being transitory and why the main stock market indices don’t represent the broader market.
Businesswgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 7/28/21: Mortgage rates drop to a six-month low, Big Tech companies report massive earnings, and more than half of U.S. adults currently have unused gift cards

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about mortgage rates being near an all-time low, the best ways to check your credit history, the strong quarterly earnings from tech companies, the high cost of housing and how inflation is impacting housing prices, cars and some food products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy