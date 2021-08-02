Pacers' T.J. McConnell: To remain with Indiana
McConnell agreed Monday to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Pacers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. McConnell is coming off the best year of his career, and the 29-year-old is being rewarded with a long-term contract. In 26.0 minutes per game, he averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting an impressive 55.9 percent from the field. He should continue mostly seeing backup minutes, but he's proven to be a great failsafe for when the Pacers' starting backcourt is injured.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0