Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: To remain with Indiana

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcConnell agreed Monday to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Pacers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. McConnell is coming off the best year of his career, and the 29-year-old is being rewarded with a long-term contract. In 26.0 minutes per game, he averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting an impressive 55.9 percent from the field. He should continue mostly seeing backup minutes, but he's proven to be a great failsafe for when the Pacers' starting backcourt is injured.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAWISH-TV

McConnell agrees to 4-year deal with Pacers; McDermott to leave for Spurs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — T.J. McConnell will be returning to the Pacers next season joined by free agent Torrey Craig, but not with forward Doug McDermott, who will be leaving the team, according to media reports. McConnell has agreed to a four-year deal worth $35.2 million, according to a tweet from...
NBABleacher Report

T.J. McConnell Reportedly Re-Signs with Pacers on 4-Year, $35M Contract in FA

T.J. McConnell has agreed to return to the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $35 million contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The 29-year-old averaged 8.6 points (55.9 percent from the field), 6.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He started only three of 69 games but was the team's most-used player off the bench (26.0 minutes per game).
NBA1075thefan.com

Pacers Free Agency: T.J. McConnell Returning, Doug McDermott To San Antonio

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, the Indiana Pacers had a relatively quiet start (and finish) to free agency. Bringing back T.J. McConnell, yet not having enough money to retain Doug McDermott, was always the most likely path for Indiana in free agency. The Pacers did sign veteran wing Torrey Craig on...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declined Russell Westbrook’s offer to team up in LA

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook now play for the two rival LA teams, but they apparently could have just as easily ended up on the same side. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Westbrook made a call to Leonard during the summer of 2019 about teaming up in Los Angeles. Westbrook had a desire to return home to Los Angeles that year, following the recent births of his twin girls. Leonard, however, declined Westbrook’s offer and instead called Westbrook’s then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, who would end up as his running mate on the Clippers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Kawhi Leonard Is "The Most Selfish Guy In Team Sports."

While Kawhi Leonard isn't the most open NBA superstar, he's always been considered likable by the community. But in a recent segment on ESPN, former big man Kendrick Perkins challenged that narrative in a rant on the network, where he called Kawhi selfish for his recent actions concerning Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
NBABleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Andre Iguodala's $15m Contract Option Declined; Warriors Linked

The Miami Heat have reportedly decided to decline the $15 million club option in the contract of wing Andre Iguodala for the 2021-22 season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Sunday. Iguodala spent six seasons with Warriors, winning three championships and was...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Hassan Whiteside Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

Veteran center Hassan Whiteside is reportedly on the move yet again heading into the 2021-22 season. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 7-foot big man is taking his talents to Salt Lake City to play for the Utah Jazz. Whiteside just completed a one-year, $2.3 million...
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy