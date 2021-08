With the 198th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Larry Rountree III, running back from Missouri. A four-year player for the Tigers, Rountree split carries through his entire college career. Even so, he managed to put up respectable stats, rushing for 3,720 yards on 746 carries (5.0 yards per carry). Those are impressive stats, considering he played in the defensively-stacked SEC. Whether he can translate that experience to playing in the NFL is unclear, but it is certainly welcome experience.