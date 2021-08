Warbits ($4.99) from Risky Lab is a fun take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay. Read our review of the original game here. Following the launch, Risky Lab brought in new features and content with even iMessage invite support (remember that?). It has been a while since the game launched and the developers have announced that it is being rebuilt from the ground up to support moden screen sizes and devices with cross platform play, community creation support, quality of life improvements, and more. This announcement Tweet mentions a PC and Android release. The new version of Warbits is titled Warbits+ (not to be confused with Apple Arcade “+" releases). If you’ve never played Warbits, watch some gameplay below: