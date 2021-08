ARCADIA, Fla.– Fort Myers Police arrested 20-year-old Lildreco Savyon Tompkins for murder on Monday after the Arcadia Police Department obtained the arrest warrant.

Tompkins was involved in the murder of Saleh Ahmed, the owner of Fiesta Food Market, on May 14. He faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Tompkins will be transported to Desoto County.