‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Story of Being Held at Gunpoint While on the Hunt for Finds

By Joe Rutland
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Wolfe has run into different situations over the years on “American Pickers.” One of those happened to be a time where he faced gunpoint. Wolfe talked about how it all went down in a 2011 interview with the Southeastern Antiquing and Collecting Magazine. “One time, a guy opened the...

