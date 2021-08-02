Weihert new public relations executive assistant in Fort Atkinson
The City of Fort Atkinson has announced the addition of Sarah Weihert as the city’s new public relations executive assistant. She started with the city on Monday. Weihert is a respected journalist and storyteller with more than 10 years in journalism at various newspapers and radio stations. She will work with the city’s administrative team to implement a comprehensive communications plan and tell the story of the City of Fort Atkinson.www.dailyunion.com
