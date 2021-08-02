Cancel
Katie Couric Voices Frustration on Twitter After Instagram Goes Down

By Samantha Whidden
Television and online journalist Katie Couric took to her Twitter to share her frustration over Instagram struggling with some technical difficulties on Monday (August 2nd). “Arggghhh.” Katie Couric writes in her post, which features a snapshot of her Instagram account with an error message. “Try Again Later: We limit how often you can do certain things on Instagram to protect our community. Tell us if you think you made a mistake.”

