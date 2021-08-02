Katie Couric Voices Frustration on Twitter After Instagram Goes Down

Wolf Van Halen came to the defense of his mother Valerie Bertinelli from vicious internet trolls. People online have been cruelly criticized Berinelli’s weight. The host/actress shared a tearful video questioning why people body shame one another, especially people that they don’t know. She admitted that she was going to delete her Instagram Stories calling out the body shamers. She felt that it was “a little embarrassing and scary” to share such personal and vulnerable parts of herself. But she now wants to own it and not delete it.