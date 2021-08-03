Cancel
Columbus, OH

Public school advocates plan lawsuit against EdChoice

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS — Ottawa-Glandorf, Spencerville and Crestview schools have joined a coalition of public school districts opposing Ohio’s EdChoice school voucher program, the subject of a forthcoming lawsuit that seeks to overturn Ohio’s growing voucher program as unconstitutional.

Under EdChoice, students from low-performing public schools can attend private, charter or parochial schools using public dollars, a system which critics claim diverts resources away from public schools.

The forthcoming lawsuit includes more than 70 Ohio school districts, led by public school advocacy groups Vouchers Hurt Ohio and the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding.

Ohio’s voucher program started small with a pilot program in Cleveland and has since grown to cost taxpayers more than $350 million last school year, said William Phillis, executive director of the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding, which hosted a press conference Monday to discuss the upcoming lawsuit.

Lawmakers have since expanded the EdChoice program in July through the state’s biennial budget, which increased state aid available to voucher students from $6,000 per high school student to $7,500.

The bill, which partially funded the Fair School Funding Plan, eliminated the cap on the number of eligible students who could participate and created a separate fund for vouchers so public schools no longer subsidized the program.

Earlier this year, House lawmakers also considered legislation that would have made every Ohio student eligible for school vouchers, regardless of household income or the school district they attend.

The coalition, which hired Cleveland lawfirm Walter-Haverfield for its case, has attracted support from districts as large as Columbus and Dayton schools as well as suburban and rural schools, including those that have not been directly affected by vouchers, Phillis said.

