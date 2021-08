Since 2010, “The American Pickers” has been wowing us with some amazing finds. For twenty-two seasons, the show’s stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have been combing the country for unique antiques and discoveries. Nothing has been off-limits. No barn, no barroom, no attic or crawlspace. Sometimes, the duo would be on a hunt for something specific. While other days, they were just digging to see what they could find. Whatever the case, each episode of the hit History Channel series always brought us some exciting moments of discovery. When the two experts stepped into a room you always knew there would be a unique find. Even if all there seemed to be was junk.