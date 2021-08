General manager George Paton said Tuesday that Chubb (ankle) is ready for the start of training camp, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Chubb was forced to sit out OTAs after undergoing a May ankle procedure, but he appears to have avoided any setbacks in his recovery and is now back to full health. That said, coach Vic Fangio did note that Chubb's conditioning isn't currently ideal due to the time he missed earlier in the offseason, per Stevens. Of course, the star pass rusher will have plenty of time to ramp up and return to top form ahead of Week 1.