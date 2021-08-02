New Mexico’s Very Own Hatch Is Officially One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

It doesn’t matter if you’ve lived in New Mexico your entire life or just a few short months, there are likely many destinations that you want to visit in the Land of Enchantment over and over again. However, according to the Smithsonian Magazine, there is one small town in New Mexico that you won’t want to miss this year — Hatch. In fact, the Smithsonian Magazine named Hatch as one of the best small towns to visit this year.

Hatch, New Mexico is actually a small village in Southern New Mexico with a population of approximately 2,000 people. It may seem small, but it has a large reputation.

Known as the Chile Capital of the World, this small village centers around chile peppers.

Hatch is a foodie’s paradise. This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in New Mexico like Sparky’s.

You’ll definitely want to grab a green chile cheeseburger at Sparky’s. We promise that you won't regret it.

With a full stomach, head to the Hatch Chile Express, one of the best places in town to find all-things chile.

Not only can you find a variety of chile pods and powders, but you can also purchase decorative chile ristras, souvenirs, and other unique knick-knacks.

Make sure you also stop by the Hatch Chile Store.

Here, you will find high-quality chile products including tamales, sauces, spices, and more. It will be hard to choose just one product at this store.

If you are feeling festive, plan your getaway during Labor Day weekend. Each year, Hatch hosts the annual Hatch Chile Festival.

Every year, more than 30,000 people head to Hatch to attend this unique event. This festival began in the early 1970s to celebrate the chile harvest.

However, no matter when you choose to visit, bring your RV and stay at the Hatch RV Park.

To learn more about Hatch, the Chile Capital of the World, visit the New Mexico Tourism Department website.

