NFL

Tight hamstring sidelines Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
WJLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington coach Ron Rivera says starting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was held out of practice because of a tight hamstring. Allen worked on a side field with trainers while the rest of the team practiced. Rivera called Allen day-to-day. First-round pick Jamin Davis did not take...

