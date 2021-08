IMDb TV has acquired Canadian drama series Pretty Hard Cases, setting a U.S. premiere date of September 10 for its first season. The action-packed series from Sherry White and Tassie Cameron examines the odd couple dynamic between two radically different female detectives in their early 40s. The first is optimistic, over-achieving guns and gangs detective, Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill). The second is Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore), a tough, unapologetic type from the drug squad. It’s not until Samantha and Kelly’s chance meeting during a takedown that they realize they’re going after the same target. While they couldn’t disagree more on strategy, and pretty much everything...