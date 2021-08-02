Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Local psychologist seeing surge in teens with eating disorders during pandemic

By Taylor Holt
KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local psychologist says she’s seeing a surge in people, specifically teenagers, needing treatment for eating disorders during the pandemic. People calling for help regarding eating disorders increased by 40-percent. That’s according to the National Eating Disorders Association helpline which recorded this increase nationwide during the peak of the pandemic lockdowns, from March of 2020 until March of this year.

