“Mighty Ducks” Series Scores A Renewal

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has reportedly handed out a second-season renewal for its “The Mighty Ducks” revival with filming to begin in early 2022. A return date has not yet been determined. Original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill created the ten-episode series produced in-house at ABC Signature Studios. Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, and Emilio...

The long-in-the-works The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV series, following a new group of players competing against the old powerhouse Ducks and featuring actors including Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez (coach Gordon Bombay from the original movies), has received some pretty strong reviews (89 percent positive on Rotten Tomatoes) since its March release. It’s seemed to attract an audience from kids new to the series, adults with nostalgia for the movies, and more, and the behind-the-scenes combination of original trilogy writer Steve Brill and producer Jordan Kerner with new-to-the-series faces Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith appears to have paid off. Now, it’s been renewed for a second season, with production expected to resume in early 2022. Here’s more on that from Joe Otterson at Variety:
