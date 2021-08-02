Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Expect very low visibilities while driving through heavy rain. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hamer, or 11 miles south of Dubois, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dubois, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview and Sage Junction.