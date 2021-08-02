Renovations are underway at the Jacksonville Icemen and Sports Complex

Jacksonville — Local leaders and members of the Jacksonville Icemen held a press conference Monday to announce that the team’s Ice & Sportsplex is now under renovation. While the announcement came as no surprise, both fans and supporters were in attendance to applaud the team.

Mayor Lenny Curry was among the attendees, congratulating the Icemen for repeatedly demonstrating their commitment to the city. The mayor described the new facility as an amazing “attraction to the neighborhood, the city and all of Northeast Florida.”

“With its state of the art facilities, two ice-rinks, a hall of fame and so much more, the Igloo will be a wonderful destination for our entire community bringing folks in from throughout the southeast here to our community,” he said.

Working in partnership with Community First Credit Union and Zawyer Sports, the upgraded facility will now be known as the Community First Igloo. It will include an additional sheet of NHL ice, a sports bar, a pro-team shop, an e-Sports center, plus a hall of fame within its one-hundred-and-four-thousand square-foot facility.

Community First will also sponsor the Jr. Icemen youth hockey programs scheduled to begin in October of 2022.

According to Andy Kaufman, CEO of Zawyer Sports, Community First Credit Union and Zawyer Sports will work together to expand hockey programs for adults and children. Kaufman thanked the City of Jacksonville for their support in moving the project forward.

“What an amazing feeling when you’re hometown that you, love loves your right back,” Kaufman said.

Bob Ohrablo, the President of the Icemen and Zawyer Sports said that when Zawyer Sports bought the team four years ago, he felt that Jacksonville was ready for the return of pro hockey.

“And boy were they right,” he continued. “Thanks to those who live and work in Northeast Florida, the Icemen have become one of the top organizations in the ECHL, in minor league hockey. We think it’s time to show her some love and make this venue the premier skating center in the state of Florida, heck in the whole southeast!”

Renovations are expected to take up to a year to complete.

The facility will remain open during the upgrades.

The Icemen’s All-Star Season is set to open on November 6th. For more information contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825 or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group