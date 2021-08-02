Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooke County, TX

Cooke County staff raises, property tax cuts up Aug. 23; election help possible

By MIKE EADS meads@gainesvilleregister.com Editor
Posted by 
Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsxKf_0bFgrEqo00

GAINESVILLE – Cooke County employees could get raises, while taxpayers get lower taxes next year if the Cooke County Commissioners Court has its way.

The court met Friday to set public hearings for establishing Judge Steve Starnes' budget and property tax rates for fiscal year 2022, which begins in October.

Those hearings will be part of the court’s next meeting Aug. 23. The top line number for next year’s budget is yet to be determined, as some of the changes proposed Friday will be subject to exactly what the county can spend its $8 million in federal stimulus money under the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) on.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell proposed a seven percent raise for county employees if, and only if, the county gets clear guidance that the ARPA money can be used for the raises. The vote was 4-0 in favor of the move

Commissioners voted 4-0 to set next year’s property tax rate at .4130 – 41 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation (about $410 for the year on a property worth $100,000). That number could come in lower, pending the outcome of the Aug. 23 public hearing.

Starnes told the Register on Monday that county officials would attend a meeting in Austin later this month to get briefed on that issue. He conceded that even with the ARPA money, the county would dip into its fund balance for a yet-to-be determined amount.

The ARPA could come in handy with the renovation of the old Kress dime store, located across from the courthouse in downtown Gainesville. The court voted 5-0 last year to purchase the building for $900,000. The purchase was aimed at finding more room for county offices that have outgrown their space and that is still the plan, according to Starnes. No price tag has been set yet for refitting the building.

The commissioners also agreed informally to schedule some work sessions in the near future to address the county’s building and capital needs, with an eye toward establishing plans over the next few years that would prioritize what would be needed and when.

Election help

Cooke County Tax Assessor Brandy Ann Carr could get some full-time help to better manage future elections.

The Cooke County Commissioners Court has included a new elections clerk in Carr’s budget request for the new fiscal year, which starts in October. The county is growing, she told the commissioners last week, and that means more voters. She said she already has one clerk who spends “90 percent” of their time on elections – handling registrations, verifying information, updating voting technology, making sure paperwork is filled out correctly and the like.

The current haggling in Austin between Democrats and Republics over imposing more voting changes is likely to increase said workload even more.

Hollowell suggested trying to get by with assigning another current staffer to do election work and try to avoid lines for voters, but Carr said it wasn’t practical.

“We actually do have lines now and we are getting busier,” Carr explained. “… There’s already enough stress in there (in her office).”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement defended Carr’s request.

“I don’t think it’s progress if we’re making people wait longer,” Klement said.

Hollowell then agreed with Carr and Klement, and joined in the 4-0 vote in favor of the request.

Comments / 0

Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville, TX
592
Followers
45
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gainesville Daily Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Cooke County, TX
Government
County
Cooke County, TX
Gainesville, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
Gainesville, TX
Government
City
Kress, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Tax Cuts#Tax Rates#Federal Stimulus Money#Arpa#Commissioners#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy