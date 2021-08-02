COVID-19 testing demand increases as cases of the virus surge
FORT MYERS, Fla.– With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the demand for testing has increased.
If you need to get tested, there are several options for appointments:
- The Cape Coral Curative site offers free testing and has hundreds of appointments available a day.
- The Department of Health is also offering free COVID-19 testing. To keep up with the demand, the DOH in Collier County has actually expanded their hours for testing to Monday-Friday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Same-day appointments may be available. To book them, you will need to call your local Department of Health.
- People can make free appointments through pharmacies such as CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens. Appointments can be booked online.
- Lee Health and Millennium Physicians group are also offering COVID-19 tests. You do not have to be patient. The cost of those tests could vary depending on your insurance. Officials from Lee Health are encouraging people who need to get tested to visit one of their convenient care locations instead of going to the emergency room unless a patient has an actual emergency.
- Other labs like Quest Diagnostics and Lab Corp offer to test, but you could pay around $119.
- Individuals can also buy at-home COVID tests, for roughly $20 depending on the retailer and brand of test. Medical experts recommend getting a second test or reaching out to the Department of Health to confirm it if you get a positive result.
