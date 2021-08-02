Cancel
Watch ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on ABC Sunday, August 8

By Jim Donnelly
abc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC is the place to be for Sunday Night Baseball! ESPN announced that for the first time, "Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell" – the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week – will air exclusively on ABC, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. EDT. The marquee matchup will feature the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant hosting the first place Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson. The game telecast will be available to stream on the ESPN App. "Sunday Night Baseball" is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes. Watch Sunday Night Baseball on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).

MLBSlate

The Chicago Cubs Are a Baseball Travesty

The Chicago Cubs just completed a fire sale, shipping out star closer Craig Kimbrel and a trio of franchise cornerstones: Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, and Kris Bryant, all of whom were key contributors to the club’s 2016 World Series title. For the Cubs, this is clearly the end of an era, but it didn’t have to be this way. One of those moves—the trade of Bryant to the San Francisco Giants for a pair of minor leaguers—feels particularly rotten even if it’s not surprising. If you know anything about the Cubs and their owner, it was inevitable that it was going to end this way.
Kansas City, MO927thevan.com

Sunday’s Sports: Tigers Lose, but Cubs, Sox & Caps All Win

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Daniel Lynch allowed five hits with four strikeouts over eight shutout innings for his first major league victory as he pitched the Kansas City Royals over the visiting Tigers yesterday, 6-1. Detroit is in Minneapolis this evening for the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Coverage with Dan Dickerson starts at 7:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Chicago White Sox/Chicago Cubs make trade deadline deal

According to a report from Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox just strengthened their bullpen. Passan is reporting that the White Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel, who has more saves than any American League pitcher, immediately makes the White Sox Bullpen...
MLBallfans.co

White Sox vs. Brewers odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for July 25 from top model

The Milwaukee Brewers look to complete the three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox when the division leaders square off on Sunday Night Baseball. The Brewers (58-41), first in the National League Central, have won five of their last seven games. The White Sox (58-40), first in the American League Central, have won six of 11. The White Sox have won six of the past 10 games against the Brewers.
MLBABC News

Chicago White Sox agree to trade with Chicago Cubs for closer Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, the team announced Friday. In return, the Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer. The White Sox, who lead the AL Central, were looking for bullpen...
MLBchicitysports.com

Eloy Jimenez set to return to Chicago White Sox on Monday night

The Chicago White Sox are set to get a big boost to their lineup starting on Monday night in Kansas City. After missing the entire season thus far, Eloy Jimenez is expected to join the team in Kansas City and DH for Monday’s game. That’s certainly great news for the...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Sunday 7/25, 1:20 CT

A CLUB THE CUBS DON’T WANT TO JOIN: There are just five teams the D-backs have defeated three or more times: Nationals (3-4), Padres (3-6), Pirates (3-0), Reds (5-1) and Rockies (6-7). Hopefully the Cubs win today and stay out of that “club.”. A SAVE TO REMEMBER: On Friday, at...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs News: Cubs trade right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera to the White Sox, per report

At least Ryan Tepera won’t have to move. In the latest trade deadline move to strike the Chicago Cubs bullpen, reports have Cubs right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera heading south to the Chicago White Sox. Tepera, in his second season with the Cubs, has had a wonderful 2021 campaign, with a 2.91 ERA, 2.78 FIP, and a staggering 0.785 WHIP over43.1 innings of work.
MLBPosted by
MLive

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals (7/26/21) - MLB | Channel, Stream, Time

On Monday, one of the best teams in baseball gets set to kick off a four-game set against a division rival, as the Chicago White Sox prepare to take on the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox continue to try and be one of the best teams in baseball. Despite a rough series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, they have the sixth-best record in baseball with a 59-40 record. Chicago has the largest lead among any division leaders in the MLB, as they are up nine games on the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. In July, Chicago is currently 12-8, but lost three of five coming into the series with KC.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox get bullpen help from Chicago Cubs

The Chicago White Sox had already taken care of their biggest issue on the roster when they acquired Cesar Hernandez to address their hole at second base. There were still possible areas of need, as the White Sox had been looking for a catcher and could potentially use help in the bullpen, but those were not necessarily considered to be as important.
MLBmontanasports.com

Missoula native Codi Heuer traded from Chicago White Sox to Chicago Cubs

MISSOULA — Codi Heuer is on the move, though not a far one. In the final hours before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Missoula native is being traded by the Chicago White Sox across town to the Chicago Cubs. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported Heuer's move and the White Sox officially announced the trade moments later.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox call up Jimmy Lambert to start Sunday and place Billy Hamilton on 10-day injured list

Manager Tony La Russa said he would give his starters more rest in the second half to stay fresh at the end of the season, which obviously means late October is on his mind. That plan is now being implemented. Triple-A Charlotte pitcher Jimmy Lambert was called up Sunday to get the start against the Cleveland Indians. Lambert, 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA at Charlotte, made two appearances for the Sox ...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Selloff continues with Ryan Tepera traded to the White Sox

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) A third domino has fallen in Chicago. This time, to the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox. The Chicago Cubs sent late-inning reliever Ryan Tepera to the South Side in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect prospect Bailey Horn. With Tepera on an expiring contract, it makes...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will battle the Chicago Cubs at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:20 PM EDT. The White Sox are 3-3 in their last six games this season. The team avoided a sweep against the Royals and won the opening series by 7-1. The team was beaten last Thursday following a 2-3 loss. The White Sox are just a game below .500 on the road and they are currently leading the AL Central standings.

