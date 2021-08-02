Watch ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on ABC Sunday, August 8
ABC is the place to be for Sunday Night Baseball! ESPN announced that for the first time, "Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell" – the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week – will air exclusively on ABC, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. EDT. The marquee matchup will feature the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant hosting the first place Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson. The game telecast will be available to stream on the ESPN App. "Sunday Night Baseball" is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes. Watch Sunday Night Baseball on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).abc.com
