The Milwaukee Brewers looked like they were headed for a tight and low-scoring matchup heading into the latter portion of Friday’s game with the Chicago White Sox, but that didn’t end up the case. Milwaukee was up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, and then a six-run inning turned the tide of their 7-0 win. Tyrone Taylor opened the floodgates on a 3-0 game with a grand slam that made the score 7-0. Freddy Peralta started the game and gave up just one hit through the first four innings. Getting the win on the mound for Milwaukee was Randy Houser, who threw for two innings. Milwaukee is 57-41 on the season and plays the White Sox on Saturday at 6:10 PM.