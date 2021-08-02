UCONN All-American Craig Hunter joins Montana State Track & Field’s Coaching Staff

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release) Montana State track and field added a new assistant coach to the program with a strong pedigree at the Division I level as Lyle Weese announced Monday that Craig Hunter has been hired on to the Bobcat staff ahead of the 2021-22 season. Hunter takes over responsibilities of MSU's pole vault event, and will assist with the multis group, following the retirement of longtime coach Tom Eitel at the end of June.