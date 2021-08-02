Police asking for public’s help to find driver who hit father on bike, critically injuring him

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who hit a cyclist and left him on the side of the road.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Fayette County on Monday, where she spoke to the victim’s pastor.

John Snyder was hit by a car on Peachtree Parkway on Saturday. Cyclers often share the road with drivers. Another driver found Snyder badly injured on the side of the road on Saturday.

He was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he’s in the ICU being treated for severe head injuries.

Snyder’s pastor started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses.

“The kids are being cared for and staying with family. Mostly, we would appreciate prayer for complete healing and recovery, but we also recognize this will be a difficult time financially for Amy and the kids,” the page says.

Fernandes spoke to members of the Southside Cycling Group, who don’t know Snyder, but can imagine what he’s going through. They say they fear getting hit all the time.

“All of us are in the same boat, but at the same time, a lot of times, at least when I’m riding, I hear drivers say, you know, ‘Get off the road or go on the cart path!’” a representative from the group said.

Riders say the golf cart paths in Fayette County are not really meant for the type of cycling that they do because there are golf carts, pedestrians and people walking dogs to contend with.

According to a new Georgia state law, which passed July 1 of this year, drivers have to share the road with cyclists and give them at least three feet of space, change lanes to get away from them or slow down to at least 10 mph under the speed limit.

Drivers who break the law could pay hefty fines, but cyclists are concerned that that doesn’t save lives.

“We’re still scared, but we take the risk because we enjoy cycling so much,” the Southside Cycling representative said. “We really wish people would get off their phones and pay attention.”

Police are following some leads, but said they need your help. If you were anywhere near Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree City early Saturday morning, police ask that you give them a call.

