Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dylan O'Brien Joins Zoey Deutch in Searchlight Satire 'Not Okay' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan O’Brien has joined the cast of the upcoming feature satire “Not Okay.”. Star of “The Maze Runner” and “Love and Monsters,” O’Brien joins previously-announced leading lady Zoey Deutch in the project from writer-director Quinn Shephard. Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi’s Makeready are producing the film, which will premiere exclusively on Disney’s DTC platforms (Hulu in the U.S., and globally on Star).

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Quinn Shephard
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Karan Soni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satire#Photography#Searchlight Satire Not#Hulu#Wme#Principal Entertainment#Grossman Nichols#Arts Entertainment#The Osbrink Agency#Caa#The Artists Partnership#Berwick Kovacik#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

Chadwick Boseman Nearly Starred in 'L.A. Confidential' Sequel With Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce

It turns out that Warner Bros. almost developed a sequel to the 1997 crime film “L.A. Confidential,” and the late Chadwick Boseman would’ve starred in the movie. In an interview with The Ringer, screenwriter Brian Helgeland revealed that the potential sequel would have reunited stars Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. Taking place in the mid-’70s, Chadwick Boseman would also enter the picture as a young police officer. Helgeland developed the new story with “L.A. Confidential” novelist James Ellroy and pitched a sequel to Warner Bros., but the company ultimately turned it down.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'The Craft' Star Rachel True Lands Leading Role With Bruce Davison and Keith David In 'The Last Call' (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel True, one of the stars of the teenage witch movie and 1996 cult classic “The Craft,” has landed the lead role in new supernatural thriller, “The Last Call.”. Variety has learned exclusively that True will be starring in the upcoming feature, alongside Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison and Emmy winner Keith David. The film begins shooting on Aug. 9 in Morristown, N.J., with planned shoots also in Los Angeles, Calif.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series. In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Margaret Cho Joins Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster in 'Fire Island' (EXCLUSIVE)

The Emmy-nominated actor and comedian has joined the cast of the upcoming Searchlight Pictures film opposite Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang. She’ll play a key role as a homeowner and host on the notorious LGBTQ-friendly island. More from Variety. Variety first reported that the project will be directed by...
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Dylan O'Brien's 'Love & Monsters' Debuts On Hulu On His Birthday!

Dylan O’Brien‘s sci-fi/action adventure film Love and Monsters is heading to Hulu in the US!. The movie, which also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker and Dan Ewing, will be added to the streaming service at the end of August. Earlier this year, it was added to Netflix for...
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Jai Courtney Joins Pratt's List, Locklear's Small Stuff and More

DC’s Captain Boomerang will clash with Marvel’s Star-Lord when Jai Courtney appears in Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the thriller series stars Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He then returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible.
MoviesPost-Star

Worth Watching: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Dylan O’Brien to star in comedy ‘Not Okay’

Dylan O’Brien has been snapped up to star in the upcoming satirical comedy ‘Not Okay.’. O’Brien joins Zoey Deutch on the cast of the feature which follows a misguided young woman who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. A terrifying incident in the real world becomes part of her imaginary trip and soon her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she has wanted.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix rom-com casts Ashton Kutcher alongside Reese Witherspoon for ultimate '00s nostalgia

Ashton Kutcher has joined Reese Witherspoon in new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, according to Deadline. Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna in her feature directorial debut, the movie follows two long-distance best friends who live on opposite US coasts. They swap homes for a week and, in typical rom-com fashion, see their whole lives turned upside down. Brosh McKenna was the co-creator and showrunner of the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as the critically acclaimed screenwriter of The Devil Wears Prada starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.
CelebritiesSFGate

Kendrick Sampson Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson has signed with M88, the independently operated representation firm founded in 2020 by Phillip Sun and Macro’s Charles D. King. Alongside M88, the star will also be represented by the firm’s sister company UNCMMN, which spotlights disruptive talent rooted in new media. Under the new partnership, M88 and UNCMMN will work together to holistically amplify Sampson’s career, in another example of their combined mission to represent diverse creators in a full-spectrum capacity.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dopesick’ Stars Michael Keaton & Rosario Dawson Talk Bringing “Humanity” To Depiction Of OxyContin Epidemic – TCA

OxyContin and its dangerous control over rural communities take center stage in Hulu’s upcoming Dopesick. While the limited series, based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book, takes from real anecdotes of addiction, creator and executive producer Danny Strong said elements of fiction help further expose the true tales of the epidemic. “I wanted to do something that really felt like it was telling the totally of the story. One story wasn’t the whole story,” Strong said during Hulu’s TCA presentation on Friday. Strong joined fellow executive producer and star Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kailyn Dever, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter and John Hooganakker to...
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

Neil Patrick Harris to star in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'

Washington [US], August 6 (ANI): Multi-hyphenate star Neil Patrick Harris is all set to make his TV comedy series return in a big way. The 'How I Met Your Mother' alum has been tapped as the lead in 'Uncoupled', which is Netflix's new comedy series. According to Deadline, the new...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Wednesday Addams Series at Netflix Casts Luis Guzmán as Gomez

Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams in the “Wednesday” series at Netflix, Variety has learned. It was previously announced that Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in the series, which was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. It is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Jeff Garlin and Chloe Fineman Among Actors Added to Damien Chazelle's All-Star Cast in BABYLON

Director Damien Chazelle is continuing to grow his cast list for the upcoming film Babylon, the ode to Hollywood’s golden age that he is making for Paramount Pictures. Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Goldbergs), and Troy Metcalf (The Middle) have joined the cast that already includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Jean Smart, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, and Tobey Maguire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy