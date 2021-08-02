As new COVID-19 cases grow, Frontline Workers are managing “COVID Fatigue”

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- As new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the country and here at home, Frontline Workers have had a back seat throughout the pandemic. “In the beginning, there was a lot of added stress, as well as trying to work through it,” said Rebecca Schmidt, Paramedic at Gold Cross Ambulance Service. Rebecca has been within the industry for many years. “With everybody working together and doing their part, and doing what they think is best for themselves, yes I think we can get through it just fine,” said Rebecca.