Front Desk Supply Sees Decreased PPE Trends in Hospitality Businesses Despite Delta Variant Cases and Encourages Increased Safety with Offer on PPE Supplies

TheLuxeList.com releases exclusive interview with private villa purveyors raising the bar in the luxury private villa rentals sector. It would be an understatement to say that the recent pandemic is ushering in a seismic shift for the travel trade, which suffered a collective gut punch as COVID-19 unrelentingly raged across the globe. New health and safety protocols, crisis management plans and other operational touchpoints are being overhauled to help those in—and dependent upon—the travel industry better pivot and adapt to the unforeseen. For travelers, priorities and sensibilities have also evolved on multiple fronts. For one, various reports extrapolate how privacy has become the new luxury.