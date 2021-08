Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball have made it clear. Aaron Rodgers seems to be in agreement. The 2021 season is a Super Bowl or bust year, and the Packers roster is starting to reflect that. Between restructures or added void years for nearly a dozen players, the Packers have put themselves in an all-in situation. Per Packers salary-cap expert Ken Ingalls – the Packers currently would need to clear north of $53 million before the start of the 2022 season to get beneath the expected cap. Brian Gutekunst has already shown that he is willing to make short-term moves and deal with 2022… in 2022. With that in mind, there are a few more moves that he can still make to bolster the Packers roster and truly make the most of a possible “last dance” in 2021.