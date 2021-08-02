Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

PBS' Yamiche Alcindor lobbies Biden to extend eviction moratorium despite Supreme Court ruling

By Lindsay Kornick
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor called for the Biden administration to unilaterally extend the eviction moratorium against fears of the Supreme Court reversing their decision. On Monday, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling held a press briefing to address the recent expiration of the federal eviction moratorium. Several reporters posed questions to Sperling regarding President Joe Biden’s stance and plans regarding any extensions in the wake of the Delta coronavirus variant.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Fox News

Fox News

499K+
Followers
109K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yamiche Alcindor
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#American#Sperling#The Supreme Court#Cdc#Senate#The White House#Democrats#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Biden’s lawless eviction ban deals another blow to the rule of law

A U.S. president, under severe pressure from his party’s base, repeatedly denies he has the legal authority to take unilateral action his base wants him to. Eventually, he flip-flops, taking the exact executive action he previously said he had no legal authority to take. It happened this month when the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Noah Feldman: Biden's rebuff to Supreme Court on eviction ban will backfire

Joe Biden may have humanitarian motives for extending the Centers for Disease Control eviction ban that the Supreme Court has already deemed unlawful. But it is both bad constitutional law and bad constitutional politics to flout the court’s judgment — especially because Justice Brett Kavanaugh had already cast a compromise vote intended to allow the ban to stay in place until Congress could extend it.
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn't the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new "eviction moratorium," he informed Americans that the "bulk of constitutional scholars" would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is "not likely to pass constitutional muster."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Biden over eviction moratorium as police ban her from lying down in overnight Capitol protest

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not taking the end of the eviction moratorium lying down, literally. The New York Democrat is one of many progressive House Democrats who is protesting the lapse in the eviction moratorium, alongside Reps Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York, among others. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Capitol Police said she and others are not allowed to formally lie down, so they have to stay sitting up.“Yeah, I mean I have a little meditation cushion I’ve been sitting on and some of us are just cycling in and out, giving...
EducationPosted by
The Intercept

Nancy Pelosi’s Surprise Flip on Student Debt Cancellation Came After Urging From Billionaire Power Couple

The drive to persuade President Joe Biden to cancel student debt took a major hit last week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned Congress with a surprise statement in opposition. The move may put her at odds with much of the public and the Democratic Party, but it aligns her with Democratic megadonors Steven and Mary Swig, the billionaire scions of the Bay Area’s oldest real estate dynasty who have deep ties to the California representative. Steven Swig has also long served as a treasurer for Pelosi in her fundraising efforts.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Justice Department defends new eviction moratorium in court

The Justice Department defended the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium in a court filing Friday, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's finding that "the deteriorating public health situation necessitated a new invocation of its authority — and responsibility — to protect public health." The latest moratorium applies to...
AdvocacyCBS News

CDC issues new eviction moratorium

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a new, "temporary" moratorium on evictions, the agency announced Tuesday. The new moratorium, which CBS News confirmed earlier Tuesday would be announced, will be separate from the CDC's prior eviction moratorium that expired over the weekend. The new order, which expires...

Comments / 3

Community Policy