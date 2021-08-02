Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

FGA Investigates Third-Party Involvement in Executive Order 14019 and Future Voter Registration Processes

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Friday, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to multiple federal agencies requesting communications and documents related to Biden Executive Order (EO) 14019 titled “Promoting Access to Voting.”. The information that is being requested may help determine whether...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Executive Order#Conflict Of Interest#Executive Power#Fga#Foia#Prweb#Demos Legal#Legal Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

DOJ settles lawsuit with N.J. over voter registration

The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has settled a lawsuit it filed against the state of New Jersey over voter registration opportunities for customers of disability transportation services. The lawsuit claimed disability transportation offices including NJ Transit Access Link and county-based Community Transportation programs have failed to provide voter...
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

New Jersey to improve voter registration help for disabled people

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Jersey has agreed to take steps to better provide voter registration opportunities to people with disabilities under an agreement announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday. The department said it has settled a lawsuit brought against the state over voter registration for the disabled. The...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Restricting ballots access to third parties

On July 16, Governor Cuomo signed a series of election law changes which he stated would make it easier for voters to “perform their critical functions and keep our democracy running.” The reforms do include important measures such as allowing absentee ballots through electronic means as well as requiring boards of elections to publicize changes in polling places. While any measures to expand voting access are certainly welcome and necessary, these reforms fail to address the true failures in election integrity created by the Governor himself.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage

President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure. Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy