Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A group of Texas Republicans wants to audit the 2020 election results in just the large, mostly Democratic counties across the state. If they get their way, they'll miss many of the real — but minor — errors in the state's vote count. That's according to a...

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Toth
Person
Keith Ingram
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#National Elections#U S Elections#Voting Fraud#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The University Of Florida#The Associated Press#Senate#Democrats#State#The Washington Post#The Democracy Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateUS News and World Report

As Texas Democrats Mull Return, GOP Voting Bill Still Awaits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty-six days into refusing to come home, Texas Democrats who have twice now blocked a GOP voting bill face a choice: whether to go for Round 3. It is a decision that partly depends on if the runaway group of more than 50 Democratic state legislators still in Washington can claim victories up through now — and the right answer is not as easy as they would like as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott begins a third attempt to overhaul Texas' voting laws in another special session starting Saturday.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Democrats Deny GOP a Quorum in New ‘Emergency’ Session

Texas Democrats, faced with an entirely Republican controlled government, have once again blocked voter suppression measures with the only weapon in their arsenal: their absence. On Saturday, House Republicans were forced, once again, to adjourn Gov. Greg Abbott’s “emergency” legislative session when not enough Democrats showed up to grant them the two-thirds’ attendance required to secure a quorum, the Associated Press reports. The absentee legislators have spent most of the past month in Washington, D.C.—where they’ve been pushing Congress to pass federal voting rights protections against state efforts that, per the Associated Press, would make it more difficult—“and even, sometimes, legally riskier—to cast a ballot in Texas, a state that already has some of the most restrictive election laws in the country.”
Texas StateTexarkana Gazette

Governor orders new try at Texas voting laws

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the Legislature to reconvene for a third time to try to pass a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill that Democratic members blocked by leaving the state nearly a month ago. The announcement, which had been expected, puts new pressure on the...
Texas StateKLTV

Texas congressmen headline GOP rally in Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Political heavyweights gathered in East Texas for a rally, but they were also there also to listen to and inform voters. Lawmakers arrived in Gilmer to address what’s happening in Washington, D.C. and in the state. Red MAGA hats were common at the Gilmer Civic Center...
Presidential Electionoklahomaconstitution.com

State GOP Fails to Censure Inhofe and Lankford

By a vote of 93-122, the Oklahoma Republican State Committee failed on July 17th to adopt a resolution of censure against Oklahoma’s two Republican U.S. senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford. The resolution was introduced by the Osage County Republican Party, asking the state committee to censure the two senators...
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida hospitals fill, DeSantis tries changing the subject

It was on Tuesday afternoon when President Joe Biden sent a not-so-subtle shot across the bow of two prominent Republican governors, noting that Florida and Texas alone account for one third of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Though he didn't name names, the president added, "I say to these governors,...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Sellers: AZ GOP denying reality with election ‘audit’

Arizona Senate leadership hired the wrong people, enabling and enriching unvetted, unqualified, private companies with known biases who never should have touched federally certified elections equipment or the people’s ballots.”. It has now been 10 months since the November 2020 election, yet the Arizona Senate Republican leadership continues to deny...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Proposed Texas voting bill would hurt access for rural residents, too

Fifty-six years ago this week, President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act to protect the right to vote for all Americans. It was an important piece of legislation, passed in response to the Selma protests earlier in the year where a young John Lewis was beaten, his skull fractured. Fights over voting rights were not new then and continue today.
Arizona StatePost-Star

Former GOP secretary of state to quit role in Arizona audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett said Wednesday that he plans to step down as the Arizona Senate’s liaison to the GOP-led audit of the 2020 election, dealing another blow to the credibility of the unprecedented partisan review. Bennett has been barred from the building where...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy