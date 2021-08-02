Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors

Texas Democrats, faced with an entirely Republican controlled government, have once again blocked voter suppression measures with the only weapon in their arsenal: their absence. On Saturday, House Republicans were forced, once again, to adjourn Gov. Greg Abbott’s “emergency” legislative session when not enough Democrats showed up to grant them the two-thirds’ attendance required to secure a quorum, the Associated Press reports. The absentee legislators have spent most of the past month in Washington, D.C.—where they’ve been pushing Congress to pass federal voting rights protections against state efforts that, per the Associated Press, would make it more difficult—“and even, sometimes, legally riskier—to cast a ballot in Texas, a state that already has some of the most restrictive election laws in the country.”