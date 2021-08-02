Cancel
Ferndale, WA

Rollover crash in Ferndale sends 1 to the hospital and another to jail

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 5200 block of Imhof Road Sunday, August 1st, about noon, due to a report of a rollover crash. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email it was determined 2 vehicles were southbound on Imhof Road when the vehicle in the front slowed due to coming upon a farm tractor making a right turn into a driveway. The following vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the other vehicle. The impact caused the forward vehicle to flip onto its side.

