Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Rare divide emerges between White House and congressional Democrats after eviction moratorium expires

By Kevin Liptak
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — White House officials on Monday described a behind-the-scenes scramble over the weekend to locate any legal avenue for the administration to continue barring evictions. The effort ultimately came up short, the officials said, leaving millions of renters in the lurch and exposing a rare divide with Democratic members...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

CNN

CNN

603K+
Followers
90K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maxine Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other White#Democratic#The White House#Progressive Democrats#Senate#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Related
EducationPosted by
The Intercept

Nancy Pelosi’s Surprise Flip on Student Debt Cancellation Came After Urging From Billionaire Power Couple

The drive to persuade President Joe Biden to cancel student debt took a major hit last week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned Congress with a surprise statement in opposition. The move may put her at odds with much of the public and the Democratic Party, but it aligns her with Democratic megadonors Steven and Mary Swig, the billionaire scions of the Bay Area’s oldest real estate dynasty who have deep ties to the California representative. Steven Swig has also long served as a treasurer for Pelosi in her fundraising efforts.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

January 6 committee considers whether to seek Trump White House call logs as investigators eye next steps

CNN — The select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is weighing whether to pursue call logs from the Trump White House on the day of the riot, a move that could present a potentially thorny dilemma for President Joe Biden who would ultimately have to determine whether the records should be covered by executive privilege or qualify as essential evidence for the ongoing probe.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Eastman and Yoo: Dems' unrelenting drive against Trump continues to do real harm to presidency, Constitution

The progressive crusade to bring down Donald Trump by any means necessary continues to damage the Office of the President and the Constitution’s separation of powers. New York prosecutors succeeded in subpoenaing a sitting president — and thereby interfering with his ability to carry out his duties — all for the sake of indicting a single Trump Organization official for under-reporting taxes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
Presidential ElectionUSA Today

President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional and he knows it

On Tuesday, the President of the United States stood before the nation and announced that he intended to break the law. Up until that point, Joe Biden had confirmed repeatedly that he did not possess the constitutional authority to extend the eviction moratorium that the Center for Disease Control promulgated last year under President Trump, and that the CDC had renewed back in June. Asked on Monday whether the White House could restore the policy, Gene Sperling told reporters that “the President has “not only kicked the tires, he has double, triple, quadruple checked,” and he has found each time that he cannot. Moreover, Sperling confirmed, Biden had “asked the CDC to look at whether you could even do targeted eviction moratorium – that just went to the counties that have higher rates – and they, as well, have been unable to find the legal authority...” Speaking at his press conference Tuesday, Biden reiterated these findings. “The bulk of the constitutional scholarship,” Biden conceded, “says it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster,” as, he noted, did the Supreme Court, which ruled in June that the scheme “exceeded its existing statutory authority” and could not be extended without explicit congressional approval. But, Biden said, he had decided he was going to do it anyway – if just to exploit the time it would take before the judicial branch struck it down.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Steve Ricchetti is Biden's right-hand man in Senate

Steve Ricchetti ’s fingerprints are everywhere these days. Ricchetti, a key player in President Biden ’s inner circle who serves as a senior adviser to the White House, was a crucial player in talks on the infrastructure deal, spending hours in a head-to-head meeting with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to clinch the agreement.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Far-left Democrats emboldened by win in eviction battle with Biden

Progressive Democrats are hailing their victory in a fight with the White House over extending the eviction moratorium as a “turning point” in their often tumultuous relationship with the Biden administration. After days of insisting he didn’t have the legal authority to extend the ban, which protected about 15 million...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...

Comments / 2

Community Policy