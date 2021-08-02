Olympia massage therapist feels like ‘team mom’ for Olympic swim team

Olympia has its own Olympian.

Amy Murry is a member of the U.S. swim team in Tokyo, but she has not spent any time in the pool. The licensed massage therapist, who has a practice in Olympia, works “hands on” with the men and women swimmers.

“It’s just kind of magical all around,” said Murry.

She’s usually working on the competitors during races, but she keeps tabs on how the team is doing.

Swimmers won the first medals for the U.S. in Tokyo.

”That feels pretty special, to walk back to the village and have other Team USA teams congratulating us and saying thanks for getting us on the scoreboard,” said Murry.

She worked as a massage therapist for the 2016 Olympics in Rio but said this year’s games are special.

Many of the athletes hoped to compete in 2020. Some weren’t able to train because of lockdowns, and they did not know if the games would happen in 2021.

”At least once a day somebody still says, ‘Hey, we're at the Olympics.' Like, it's happening,” said Murry.

She said people at home always ask if she gets to meet the athletes.

“I pretty much live with these athletes. So I'm telling them to pick up their water bottle and telling them put their mask back on,” said Murry. “Sometimes I feel like the team mom in some ways.”