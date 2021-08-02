Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — August 2 at Tampa Bay

Dodger Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…Abraham Toro picked up 3 hits in yesterday’s game to improve his batting average with the Mariners to .500 (9x18) through his first 5 games with the club, but…DID YOU KNOW?…his .500 batting average after 5 games with Seattle is tied for the 2nd-best batting average in club history (also: Glenallen Hill) through a players first 5 games as a Mariner (min. 15 PA)?…he trails only Rick Sweet, who hit .529 (9x17) through his first 5 games with Seattle in 1982…overall, Toro is batting .500 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base, a .526 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage (1.526 OPS) through his first 5 games with Seattle.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Luis Torrens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Yankees#Gameday#The Tampa Bay Rays#Espn#T Mobile Park#Majors#The New York Mets#Arizona Diamondbacks#The American League#Baseball Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLByourvalley.net

N.Y. Yankees-Tampa Bay Runs

Yankees fifth. Greg Allen doubles. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Greg Allen scores. Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Gary Sanchez walks. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Rays 0. Yankees sixth. Gleyber Torres...
MLBSFGate

Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow left field. Ji-Man Choi walks. Randy Arozarena to second. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep center field to Bradley Zimmer. Ji-Man Choi to second. Randy Arozarena to third. Austin Meadows grounds out to shortstop, Ernie Clement to Yu Chang. Ji-Man Choi to third. Randy Arozarena scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Triston McKenzie to Yu Chang.
MLBESPN

Sources: Tampa Bay Rays finalizing deal to send Diego Castillo to Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire reliever Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday. Castillo serves as a replacement for right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman, who Seattle traded to the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The Rays, meanwhile, boast the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball.
MLByourvalley.net

Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez grounds out to third base, Joey Wendle to Ji-Man Choi. Rafael Devers walks. J.D. Martinez singles to left field. Rafael Devers scores. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. J.D. Martinez scores. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shallow left field to Wander Franco. Alex Verdugo strikes out on a foul tip.
MLBbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (56-50) continue their 10-game road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (64-42) Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Raysodds with MLB picks and predictions. Mariners...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Acquire RHP Diego Castillo from Tampa Bay

ARLINGTON, Texas — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that the Mariners have acquired right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-handed pitcher JT Chargois and minor league infielder Austin Shenton. Castillo, 27, has converted 14 saves in...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays preview: TV schedule, pitching probables, key stories (July 30-August 1)

ST. PETERSBURG — The Boston Red Sox enter their three-game series at Tropicana Field on Friday with a 1 ½ game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. This weekend will be a fight for first place following the trade deadline at 4 p.m. Friday. Boston made one move Thursday, acquiring slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Seattle-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Wander Franco singles to deep left field. Nelson Cruz grounds out to third base. Wander Franco out at second. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Jake Bauers. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Mariners...
MLBSeattle Times

After disappointing series vs. Rangers, Mariners head to Tampa Bay looking to stay in playoff race

ARLINGTON, Texas — As much as the Mariners wanted to immediately escape the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after Sunday’s second straight walkoff defeat and a disappointing series loss to one of the worst teams in baseball, they had to sit at Globe Life Field for an extra few hours before heading to the airport. They had to wait for a massive thunderstorm that hit the area in about the seventh inning of their game to clear out.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Means scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-69, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +130, Rays -150; over/under is 9...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Tampa Bay finally beats Mariners

Aug. 2-8: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more from baseball.Here'e a daily look at baseball news: WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4 Pro baseball Rays 4, Mariners 3 — Tampa Bay salvaged the final game of a three-game home series with Seattle. Randy Arozarena had a double and a triple and two RBIs and Mike Zunino hit a solo homer for Tampa Bay. Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a triple, for Seattle. It was Tampa Bay's first win in seven games against Seattle this season. The Mariners now play a four-game series at New York Yankees. Canadians 3, Hops...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 110: Rays at Baltimore Orioles — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 5 p.m. After a day off on Thursday, the Rays will kick off a nine-game road trip on Friday against the Orioles in Baltimore. Tampa Bay (65–44) begins the three-city stretch with a 1.5 game lead over Boston in the AL East. The Red Sox lost 8–1 yesterday to the Tigers.
MLBSFGate

Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to left field. Austin Hays pops out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Trey Mancini grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Ji-Man Choi. Ryan Mountcastle singles to left field. Cedric Mullins scores. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Rays...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Outfielder Dillon Thomas Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma

NEW YORK, NY — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster move:. Dillon Thomas, OF, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners Major League, 40-man, roster remains full at 40 players. Thomas, 28, was designated for assignment on Monday, Aug....
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. Tampa Bay has lost two of the three games against the Mariners in its previous series. The team managed to win the final meeting to a score of 4-3 and they attained a record of 65-44 in the league. The Rays are eight games above .500 on the road and they are leading the AL East standings by one game ahead of Boston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy