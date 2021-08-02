Mariners GameDay — August 2 at Tampa Bay

AS YOU KNOW…Abraham Toro picked up 3 hits in yesterday’s game to improve his batting average with the Mariners to .500 (9x18) through his first 5 games with the club, but…DID YOU KNOW?…his .500 batting average after 5 games with Seattle is tied for the 2nd-best batting average in club history (also: Glenallen Hill) through a players first 5 games as a Mariner (min. 15 PA)?…he trails only Rick Sweet, who hit .529 (9x17) through his first 5 games with Seattle in 1982…overall, Toro is batting .500 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base, a .526 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage (1.526 OPS) through his first 5 games with Seattle.