Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Your Facebook Account Was Hacked. Getting Help May Take Weeks — Or $299

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angela McNamara's first hint that her Facebook account had been hacked was an early-morning email warning someone was trying to log into her account. "If this is not you, don't worry, we're keeping your account safe," she recalls the email from Facebook saying. But her relief only lasted a minute, when another email arrived, saying her password had been changed. Then another, notifying her that a two-factor authentication — an extra layer of security — had been set up for her account.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Morgan
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Hackers#Hacking#Npr#Twitter#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Internetitechpost.com

Hackers Use Fake Facebook Profile to Spread Malware: 4 Ways to Spot a Bogus FB Account

Hackers are now using fake Facebook accounts to attack other users! Here are four ways you can spot these impostors. Facebook reported that more than 10 percent of its 2.3 billion user population are fake or duplicate accounts. These accounts are often built to promote new content or an identity separate from the real person. While this "fake Facebook" method is effective for business marketing or celebrity fan pages, hackers have recently invaded the system.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using it Immediately, Authorities Say

There's a reason Amazon has become a near-daily shopping destination for many of its customers: it offers access to millions of products, it has unparalleled shipping times, and its prices are lower than many of its competitors. However, with so many items from so many vendors available in one place, a few are bound to slip through the cracks when it comes to safety. Now, a product sold exclusively through Amazon is subject to a new recall over the safety risk it presents, and authorities are telling anyone who bought one not to use it. Read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this Amazon purchase now.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is "Vanish Mode" on Facebook Messenger?

We've all sent messages through Facebook that we wish could just be wiped from the face of the earth. And now, that dream is a reality with vanish mode. You can send messages or pictures in Messenger without it coming back to haunt you. But what is vanish mode on...
InternetMIT Technology Review

She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.

The world first learned of Sophie Zhang in September 2020, when BuzzFeed News obtained and published highlights from an abridged version of her nearly 8,000-word exit memo from Facebook. Before she was fired, Zhang was officially employed as a low-level data scientist at the company. But she had become consumed...
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
Cell PhonesGreenwichTime

WhatsApp will delete your account if you have any of these downloaded apps

WhatsApp released a statement on its website warning its users that anyone who has certain applications downloaded will have their account suspended. First, the suspension will be temporary, and they will receive a message warning them that they are at risk of losing their account and that they must take the necessary measures not to do so. If you do what is asked in the message, they can continue to use it as normal.
Australiagrahamcluley.com

Vikings hack Instagram account of SBS News in Australia

If popular fiction about Vikings was to be believed every day was filled with the hairy warriors raping and pillaging, followed by a drunken evening of feasting. But one thing you probably did not associate with these bad boys of the medieval world was the hacking of Instagram accounts. And,...
TechnologyBBC

How your personal data is being scraped from social media

How much personal information do you share on your social media profile pages?. Name, location, age, job role, marital status, headshot? The amount of information people are comfortable with posting online varies. But most people accept that whatever we put on our public profile page is out in the public...
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Tell if Your Twitter Has Been Hacked

Twitter is a social media platform that is used by many people and celebrities to interact with one another via “tweets”. People can follow celebrities and friends and scroll through their timeline to see what everyone’s talking about. It is a great way to interact with other users on the app and to also follow what is going on throughout the world.
BusinessFast Company

If the metaverse gets real, it shouldn’t be Facebook’s to control

Several upper-echelon tech companies announced earnings last week, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook. They all have some things in common. They’re all making lots of money: Each benefited because they are mainly digital companies, well positioned to profit from the increased time we spent within digital spaces during the pandemic. And they all have a stake in something called the “metaverse.”
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

How Your TikTok Account Can Be Hacked and How to Prevent It

TikTok adds more excitement to the already fun-filled social media space. The app offers you the opportunity to be a spectator, performer, or even both. But it’s all fun and games on TikTok until your account gets hacked. If you're not careful, you could compromise your security on the platform. So, how can hackers get into your TikTok account? What can you do to keep them at arm's length? Let's take a look.
Internetaddictivetips.com

What happens if you block someone on Facebook?

Social media can be fun but it’s always a good idea to curate who you interact with. It may seem like social media is meant for befriending complete strangers but you should be careful who you add to your social circle. In the event an interaction goes wrong, most social...
Internetmakeuseof.com

9 Things to Consider Before Deleting Your Social Media Accounts

For many of us, social media is an integral part of our day-to-day lives. Instagram is our photo album, Twitter's our newspaper, and Facebook is that old friend we enjoy catching up with from time to time. These platforms keep us plugged in, yet they can make us feel so disconnected at the same time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy