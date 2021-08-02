Cancel
NFL

LOOK: Chiefs players celebrate 'Mustache Mondays' at training camp

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Some Kansas City Chiefs players were sporting some new facial hair styles at training camp on Monday.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce seems to be leading the charge, getting a number of his teammates to celebrate what he describes as “Mustache Mondays.”

“Woohoo,” Kelce exclaimed walking down the hill at St. Joseph to practice. “Mustache Mondays! Make sure you grow them out, kids.”

Kelce was sporting a full beard at practice just days ago but changed up the style to kick off the practice week. This was his first day participating in full after missing the past two practices with back and hip tightness. He wasn’t the only Chiefs player to rock the mustache this Monday, though.

A number of Chiefs players posed after practice on Monday, showing off their facial hair. That group included TE Blake Bell, WR Gehrig Dieter, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Tyreek Hill, OT Wyatt Miller, and LG Joe Thuney.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, chimed in on the trend. The two joked back-and-forth about mustaches on Twitter following practice on Monday. It’s safe to say she’s a little upset about him trimming the beard in favor of a mustache.

What do you think, Chiefs Kingdom? Do you approve of mustaches becoming a facial hair trend in the Chiefs’ locker room? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter.

