City council on Tuesday night discussed the sale of about 12 acres of land, including the dog park at Copper Sky, for possible development of an Innovation Center. The property, situated along the east side of John Wayne Parkway, between the new La Quinta hotel and Palo Brea, would be developed by Copper Sky Innovation Group LLC, a company whose principals are also developing four acres at the southeast corner of John Wayne Parkway and Bowlin Road as a hospital.