Indoor Mask Mandate Reinstated in Most Bay Area Counties Amid Delta Surge

By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
KQED
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're vaccinated or not, you'll now have to wear a mask indoors in public spaces throughout most of the Bay Area starting on Tuesday. The reinstated mask mandates were announced Monday by health officials in seven Bay Area counties in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant — which is believed to be about twice as transmissible as the original virus strain.

Community Policy