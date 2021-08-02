COVID-19 testing in San Antonio increases amid delta surge

COVID-19 testing sites are also feeling the crunch of a surge as San Antonio, like other communities across the U.S., faces the delta variant. Curative, the national healthcare company which provides free walk-up testing and operates 11 kiosks in San Antonio, is taking up to two days to return results "due to a high sample volume." Curative typically returns results in 24 hours. The notice is included on the company's general website and is not San Antonio-specific.