Zoom to pay $85M for privacy miscues at start of pandemic

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging allegations its videoconferencing service’s weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into its users’ personal information and made it too easy to disrupt their meetings during the early stages of the pandemic. The proposed deal disclosed...

www.turnto23.com

