Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura, CA

Fryhoff makes it official; gets union backing

By Dan Wolowicz
mpacorn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCmdr. James Fryhoff officially announced this morning his candidacy for sheriff during a news conference at the Ventura County Deputy Sheriff’s Association in Ventura. The deputy association, which includes about 800 active duty and 350 retired sworn law enforcement personnel of both the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s bureau of investigation, announced it is backing Fryhoff. He is a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and currently oversees the county’s jail system.

www.mpacorn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Ventura, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmdr#Sheriff S Association#Bureau Of Investigation#Vcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy