Fryhoff makes it official; gets union backing

Cmdr. James Fryhoff officially announced this morning his candidacy for sheriff during a news conference at the Ventura County Deputy Sheriff’s Association in Ventura. The deputy association, which includes about 800 active duty and 350 retired sworn law enforcement personnel of both the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s bureau of investigation, announced it is backing Fryhoff. He is a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and currently oversees the county’s jail system.