Australia shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open on Tuesday with weak commodity prices expected to weigh on local resource stocks, while investors await the central bank's policy meeting later in the day. The local share price index futures were down 0.3%, a 124.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,738.95 points in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

