Australia shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

Australian Dollar remains vulnerable in the week ahead. Global Covid-19 cases, falling iron ore prices pose risks. Eyes on Fedspeak as Treasury yields begin rising again?. The Australian Dollar just barely managed to end the week with a gain against the US Dollar, but AUD/USD relinquished the majority of its upside progress towards the final moments. Initially, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised investors by sticking to its plan of tapering weekly asset purchases later this year. This is despite rising risks to the local economy amid persistent lockdowns to tame the spread of Covid-19.