Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Morgan Marine on Lake George now offers Crownline boats

By Rick Karlin
Times Union
 5 days ago

Morgan Marine, a subsidiary of The Hacker Boat Company, is now an official dealer for Crownline Boats. Based in Silver Bay, Lake George, Morgan Marine operates a marina and they store, service and repair boats. Originally established to restore and service classic boats, it became home to the original Hacker...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake George#Hackers#Morgan Marine#The Hacker Boat Company#Crownline Boats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Expedition underway to document sunken canal boats in the Finger Lakes

Shipwrecks are rarely celebrated. But in diving into the deepest Finger Lake, state-backed researchers are rediscovering New York’s maritime and Erie Canal History. Nearly 400 feet below Seneca Lake, a new expedition found 16 wrecks, many from the early 19th century. It’s part of an effort to amplify the history of the canal in New York. Among the findings, the only known packet boat in existence.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

Candlewood Lake Authority Presence at the Boat Launches

If you’ve used the State of CT or municipal launches on Candlewood this summer, you may have been greeted by Candlewood Lake Authority staff prior to launching. This year, two new CLA initiatives at the launches have been rolled out; one to help prevent invasive species and the other to help keep boaters safe.
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Need a lake day? Company offers boat rentals in Arizona

PHOENIX - Now that we're in the dog days of summer, there's no better place to cool off than at one of Arizona's beautiful lakes. For those who want to spend the day on the water but don't have a boat, there's a company that can help you rent one.
Cedar Lake, INNWI.com

WATCH NOW: Steamboat tour offers glimpse into Cedar Lake’s past

A partnership between the Cedar Lake Historical Association and the Hesston Steam Museum has brought Hesston's 1915 Alabama No. 4 Steamboat to Cedar Lake this week for Steam Through History. Passengers can ride out onto the lake recreating the Dewey Line route, which began in 1896 from the Cedar Lake's Monon Railroad Depot to Lassen's Resort. Video by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times.
Burlington, VTWCAX

15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival On Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon Boats filled Lake Champlain for the annual Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. 42 teams were out on the water, raising money for the cancer patient support foundation. “It’s really not about cancer, it’s about living”, said Eugenie Doyle of the Dragonheart Vermont Sisters Team. Every...
Home & GardenTimes Union

New Siding & Shiplap From Pioneer Millworks, a Sustainable Line of Interior and Exterior Cladding Products

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 07, 2021. “Bringing sustainable and natural wood options that are made in U.S.A. to the exterior building material market allows folks to have healthy options for the outside of their spaces as well.” says Alan Lamparella General Manager of Pioneer Millworks, a leader in the reclaimed and sustainable wood industry. “We’ve always been committed to providing sustainable options to homeowners and the design and build community.”
Albany, NYTimes Union

New hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley in 2021

INNESS — Ulster County. Driving distance: 1 hr 15 min from Albany; 30 min from Kingston; 2 hr 25 min from NYC. Nestled on 225 rolling acres, INNESS — named after American landscape painter George Inness — offers a 9-hole golf course designed by King Collins, swimming, tennis, dining, an events barn, and 40 guest rooms split between a 12-room farmhouse and 28 cabins. Guest accommodations and common areas merge the blond wood and clean lines of Scandinavian minimalism with colonial farmhouse accents to achieve a sparse yet lived-in feel. The property includes a communal lobby bar, library room, on-site restaurant (that will showcase produce from the property’s three-acre organic farm), game room, and wide screened-in porch with views of the sunset.
Matawan, NJTimes Union

Component Hardware Group Announces New USA Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio and New Corporate Headquarters in Matawan, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Walmarts in New York are plugging into solar farms

Walmart has agreed to buy 129 megawatts worth of electricity from a leading developer of community solar farms across the state. The deal with Boston-based Nexamp has Walmart subscribing to each of the company’s 23 solar farms in New York. Walmart has 32 stores, four Sam's Clubs and one distribution...
IndustryTimes Union

Rental Magazine Reveals 2021 Editor's Choice Award Winners

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Rental, the nationally recognized magazine serving rental equipment professionals, announced the top 30 construction products of 2021 that have made the biggest impact on the industry over the past year. The impressive list of 2021 Rental Editor’s Choice Award winners earned their place...
Hobbiesrealtree.com

Is It OK to Eat Bass?

Today’s bass junkie is a different breed of angler. Dressed in the latest high-tech gear and operating a space-aged boat, competition drives his every move. Success is measured in pounds and ounces. All fish are released, coolers stay clean, and not a drop of blood can be found on the carpet. Today, bass fishing is a gentleman’s sport.
Lake County, MTLake County Leader

Boating restrictions in place near Flathead Lake wildfire

Due to the state of emergency that exists on the Flathead Reservation as a result of the threat of extreme fire weather and upon advice from the Incident Management Team of the Boulder 2700 Fire to ensure public and firefighter safety, the Tribal Council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes has passed Resolution 21-100, which is a temporary emergency closure on a portion of Flathead Lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy