Mobile County hits highest positive COVID-19 cases recorded since beginning of pandemic, MCHD says

Mobile County, ALA. (WKRG) — Mobile County setting a record in COVID-19 positive cases. Covid-19 continuing to rise in cases and hospitalizations in Mobile County. Mobile county health department reporting the highest weekly number of cases since the start of the pandemic. The numbers speak for themselves with high increases each week in July, now hitting that record number of 3,123 positive cases. The health department expects another record to be broken this week as well. “I would say happy Monday, but it’s not a happy Monday. There is no end in sight, the numbers are continuing to go up.” Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD saying Monday during the department’s daily covid briefing.