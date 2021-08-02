Team USA heavily backed as big favorites vs. Spain

The start of the matchup between the United States and Spain was looking like the Ricky Rubio show. He was exposing Team USA’s defense seemingly every possession. While Rubio was absolutely tearing up the defense, the U.S. was struggling horrendously on offense…again. At one point, Spain was leading by 10 points, and it very well looked like they were about to hand the U.S. a blowout loss. Spain had exploited Team USA’s desire to shoot threes and lack of size, as they put four 7-foot players against a team whose only big men are both undersized in Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo.