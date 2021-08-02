Team USA heavily backed as big favorites vs. Spain
Sportsbooks are seeing lopsided action on Team USA as heavy favorites ahead of Tuesday's Olympic Men's Basketball quarterfinal vs. Spain. Team USA's -850 moneyline at PointsBet has been backed by 86 percent of the bets and 90 percent of the money, while its 12.5-point spread has been drawn 62 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money. Team USA opened as 11.5-point favorites at the book, only to see the spread line increase with the one-sided action.www.birminghamstar.com
