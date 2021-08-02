Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Team USA heavily backed as big favorites vs. Spain

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportsbooks are seeing lopsided action on Team USA as heavy favorites ahead of Tuesday's Olympic Men's Basketball quarterfinal vs. Spain. Team USA's -850 moneyline at PointsBet has been backed by 86 percent of the bets and 90 percent of the money, while its 12.5-point spread has been drawn 62 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money. Team USA opened as 11.5-point favorites at the book, only to see the spread line increase with the one-sided action.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#France#Sportsbooks#Olympic Men S Basketball#Team Usa#Pointsbet#Slovenians#Aussies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
NBAPosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch USA Basketball vs Spain (Olympic Quarterfinals)

Matchup: United States vs Spain (Quarterfinals) Previous Games: USA lost to France 83-76, beat Iran 120-66 and beat the Czech Republic 119-84. Spain lost to Slovenia 95-87, beat Argentina 81-71 and beat Japan 88-77. Location: Saitama Super Arena (Japan) Time: 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 2nd. Television/Stream: NBC Live/Peacock. Jerami Grant:...
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Spain score, Tokyo Olympics: United States advances to semifinals with 95-81 win

Spain has been Team USA's biggest international rival for over a decade. The two teams played in gold medal games in 2008 and 2012, and after Team USA was knocked out of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Spain went on to win the tournament and earn the title of world champion. In what will likely be the final Olympic contest for key Spanish stars Pau and Marc Gasol, Spain took one last shot at its longtime nemesis in the quarterfinals.
BasketballSporting News

USA vs. Spain score, results: Team USA survives Ricky Rubio's scoring outburst, advances to semifinals

Despite Ricky Rubio's best efforts, the U.S. men's basketball team once again ended Spain's dreams of capturing the gold medal. Team USA defeated Spain 95-81 in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, ending Spain's Olympic run for the fifth consecutive time. Rubio was spectacular in the loss, scoring a game-high 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting, but his teammates combined to go just 16 of 44 from the field.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
NBAUSA Today

Kevin Durant leads Team USA to a win over Spain in Tokyo

The start of the matchup between the United States and Spain was looking like the Ricky Rubio show. He was exposing Team USA’s defense seemingly every possession. While Rubio was absolutely tearing up the defense, the U.S. was struggling horrendously on offense…again. At one point, Spain was leading by 10 points, and it very well looked like they were about to hand the U.S. a blowout loss. Spain had exploited Team USA’s desire to shoot threes and lack of size, as they put four 7-foot players against a team whose only big men are both undersized in Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo.
NBAespnlacrosse.com

Holiday Scores 12 For Team USA In Win vs Spain

Jrue Holiday is making the most of his opportunity to start for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, with another big day from him helping the Americans to topple Spain. Holiday scored 12 points on 5-8 shooting with five assists in the 95-81 quarterfinal win over the Spaniards. The game did not start out great for Team USA, with things tied at halftime in a low scoring, physical affair. But Kevin Durant was also big for the Americans with 29 points and four threes.
Portland, ORBlazer's Edge

Team USA vs. France Game Preview

Team USA, the national men’s basketball team, faces off against France for their first game in the group play stage at the Tokyo Olympics. The team, featuring Portland Trail Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard, struggled in exhibition games due to being shortstaffed. Bradley Beal had to drop out of competition due to health and safety protocols, while Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker were not yet available due to the NBA Finals, and Kevin Love could not get past a nagging calf strain. Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee rounded out the final roster for Tokyo.
SportsCBS Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USA men's basketball team looks to bounce back vs. Iran after dropping opener

The USA men's basketball team lost its opening Olympic game to France in a close one, carrying over its exhibition game issues to Tokyo. The loss marked the United States' first Olympic defeat since 2004 when it fell to both Puerto Rico and Lithuania in group play. It also snapped a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S. Jrue Holiday, who is fresh off an NBA championship, led Team USA in scoring, putting up 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss. Bam Adebayo also tacked on 12 points and 10 rebounds for the U.S., which will now look to rebound against Iran in its next matchup.
Sportsdukebasketballreport.com

Team USA Bounces Back With A Big Win Over Iran

As expected, the US ran all over Iran in Olympic basketball pool play, winning 120-66. Damian Lillard finished with 21 points while Kevin Durant had a pedestrian 10. Devin Booker shot 6-9 and finished with 16. Jayson Tatum added 14 off the bench. Gregg Popovich shuffled his starting unit, moving...
SoccerNewsweek

Team USA's Gold Medal Favorites in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and the medals have already started to roll in for Team USA. A gifted team of athletes is representing the nation in Japan, with several standout names competing in a variety of sports. The U.S. women's soccer team (USWNT) are 5/4 favourites with Betway to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy