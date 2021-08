A six-foot tall bronze statue of four Tuskegee Airmen who touched down in 1942 was dedicated at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport in Detroit on Memorial Day. Hosted by Friends of the Detroit City Airport, the event honored the African American pilots that served during World War II. Coleman A. Young, the airport’s namesake and Detroit’s first Black mayor, served as a second lieutenant and a bombardier in the war as part of the 477th Medium-Bomber Group (Tuskegee Airmen). More than 150 people attended the dedication, including members of the Civil Air Patrol Detroit 100th Composite Squadron and the Watoto Village Dancers and Drummers. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.