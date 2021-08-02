Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MCKINLEY COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Prewitt, or 18 miles southeast of Crownpoint, moving southeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central McKinley County.